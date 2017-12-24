Santa’s journey has begun!

Gather ’round! You can now track Santa Claus as he starts his journey around the world! Including how many presents he’s delivered so far, where he was last seen, and where he’s headed next!
About Dianna Rose
Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 hosting on Sundays since March 2012. She’s bee on the air in Seattle since 1999, when she moved up from LA to become Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ. She’s also a voice-over artist, passionate about using music for improved well-being, huge animal lover (and vegan), travel enthusiast, and devoted mother to her son Nathaniel.
Related Articles
Overwhelmed by shipping boxes?
December 24, 2017
Alternatives to giving ‘things’
December 17, 2017
Fruit cake? Egg nog? Candy Canes? Gingerbread? Why?….
December 10, 2017