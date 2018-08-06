Safest Football Helmet in the Country Made by a Seattle Company

The game-changing helmet is not only making a huge impact in the NFL.

With so much attention to the seriousness of head injuries. The Seattle startup raised an additional $15 million to reduce the risk of head injuries, boosting its total funding to $70 million. One of its investors includes Seahawks quarterback Russel Wilson, who’s also part of Vicis’ coalition, along with Doug Baldwin, aimed at promoting safety in football for young athletes.

I hope we can find a way to get them into our High Schools.

