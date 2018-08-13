Rover Roadster Roadtrip: Part 1 [Finding a Mini Roadster & Rescue Dog]

I wouldn’t say I’m an “emotional” human, but I’m definitely romantic about life.

For me, buying a car isn’t a chore. It’s a hunt. I enjoy spending hundreds of hours over several months searching online for my perfect match. My friends in auto sales HATE this about me. I’ve learned, from them, that MOST people buy a car within 3 months of looking. Some, within hours. That’s not me.

I’d been casually looking for the past 3 years: watching vehicle depreciation & reading reviews. After browsing thousands of used BMW z4’s, Mazda Miata’s, Fiat convertibles and Mini Convertibles; in February I test drove them all and decided on a Mini Cooper Roadster.

I quickly began to realize that I’d need to either travel or have the car shipped. Any time I travel, I try to integrate dog transport. It’s amazing how easy it can be to fly with a dog. Generally, the rescue will meet you at the airport with EVERYTHING you need. Often, they even pay for your doggie-carry-on fee. In the past, I’ve flown small dogs from Atlanta to Seattle for Georgia Peaches Puppy Rescue AND Bravepup.

It took me 6 months to locate a Roadster that had: Automatic, Heated (upgraded) Seats, Low mileage, NOT red, Fair/Good price. Honestly, I would have tolerated red if it had been an amazing price. I emailed Auburn Valley Humane Society as soon as I began talking with the dealer in Plano, TX.

From: Heather <heather@hubbardradio.com>

Sent: Monday, July 9, 2018 4:06 PM

To: Tatianna

Subject: General Transport Question

Hey!

I’ve been casually car shopping and because what I want is kinda specific, I’ll likely end up getting a 1 way flight somewhere and driving a car back.

If I wanted to pick up a transfer dog or two on the way, would you guys be up for that?

I have rescue friends all over, so getting a dog ready for travel/transport would be easy. (And I love the idea of a doggie in my passenger seat for the trip.)

Anyway, no rush on an answer…I just know I’d like to include a dog in my future car plan. Just wondering if it would be possible and what you guys would need.

From: Tatianna

Sent: Monday, July 9, 2018 4:15 PM

To: Heather <heather@hubbardradio.com>

Subject: RE: General Transport Question

That’s so exciting! And yes of course we would LOVE that! Just let me know where you are gonna go and we can find someone to hitch a ride on the way back as long as we have space. 

Tati

Behavior/Transfer Coordinator

Auburn Valley Humane Society

From: Heather <heather@hubbardradio.com>

Sent: Thursday, July 19, 2018 11:03 AM

To: Tatianna

Subject: RE: General Transport Question

Hi 

So….I’m looking at a car in Plano Texas now. I’ll decide soon. How much lead time do you think we’d need? I have a friend at Altus Humane in Altus OK which is close by.

From: Tatianna

Sent: Friday, July 20, 2018 5:10:08 PM

To: Heather

Subject: RE: General Transport Question

It won’t take us long to arrange a transport. All I will need is a contact at the shelter that can make these decisions. The pet will also need a health certificate and if the shelter doesn’t have a vet on staff, it can take a little longer for them to arrange that.

Tati

Behavior/Transfer Coordinator

Auburn Valley Humane Society

From: Heather <heather@hubbardradio.com>

Sent: Tuesday, July 24, 2018 7:08 PM

To: Tatianna

Subject: Re: General Transport Question

It’s happening…

Then, I looped in Michele in Altus, OK. She runs S.T.A.R.R (Shelter transport and Rescue Resources.) Essentially, she pulls dogs from high-kill situations and gets them to a rescue. Michele and I had been FB friends for years but never had the opportunity to collaborate on a transfer.

Jul 25th, 1:46pm

Michele! I know it’s been a while, but I hope you’re well. I’m going to be coming to Plano, TX next week to pick up a car I’m buying. I’ll be driving it back to Seattle and I’d love to bring a transport dog with me. Altus is on my way. Do you have one that might be up for a 3 day car ride in my passenger seat with a seatbelt harness? If you think we can work it out…I’d love to chat on email and copy the Auburn Valley Humane transport coordinator, who will be receiving on this end.

Jul 26th, 4:31pm

Hi Heather! That would be awesome! I have the perfect dog picked out for you. His name is Buck. He is a sweetheart. Medium size, a real love bug. He’s a Kelpie mix. Looks like a Rot but Kelpies do. Loves people and I’m almost sure he is house trained. Definitely kennel trained.

I put a deposit on the car, booked my flight, secured a loan, requested vacation and named the project: ROVER ROADSTER ROADTRIP. It officially began with a red-eye in the wee hours of Thursday morning 8-2.