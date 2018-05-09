It looks like WSDOT will be giving Mom the gift of…traffic congestion this weekend with more closures.
- Northbound I-5 traffic will be reduced to two lanes between Michigan Street and Olive Way.
- CLOSED: The westbound I-90 off-ramp to northbound I-5.
- CLOSED: The eastbound I-90/Edgar Martinez Drive off-ramp to northbound I-5.
- CLOSED: The Dearborn Street on-ramp to northbound I-5.
- CLOSED: The northbound I-5 off-ramp to Edgar Martinez Drive.
- CLOSED: The northbound I-5 off-ramp to Seneca Street.
- CLOSED: The University Street on-ramp to northbound I-5.
- I-5 Express Lanes: The northbound I-5 express lanes will be closed on Saturday, May 12 & Sunday, May 13 for #ReviveI5 construction work. The lanes will be open in the southbound direction from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. daily, per the normal weekend schedule.
- I-5 Des Moines: The HOV lane on northbound I-5 between South 288th Street and SR 516 will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday, May 11, to 11 a.m. Sunday, May 13. This work is weather dependent.