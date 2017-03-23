Rick Astley (Remember HIM??) Covers Ed Sheeran.

If you’ve been wondering what Rick Astley has been up to…wonder no more!

I guess you can say, we’re getting “Rick-rolled”!

Say what you will about Rick Astley, he had a couple of pretty big songs in the 80’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” and “Together Forever” and he’s back in the spotlight and covering Ed Sheeran’s new song “Shape Of You”.

What do you think?