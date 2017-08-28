Credit: andrew norton | BigStockPhoto.com

It’s Rhubarb Season! [recipes]

My neighbor recently share some of the Rhubarb they grow in their backyard.  First off I was like ‘ewwwe’ as I remember as a kid thinking the batch we had growing next to my swing set looked tempting.  But upon that first bite and the bitter, dry stalk really ruined my desire for it ever again.  So I thought.

A few years ago my mom brought over this delish crumble top cake with by appearance I thought might be strawberry.  Nope, it was Rhubarb.  Had no idea that you can make something so yummy out of the stuff!  lol.  Turns out, there’s quite a few ways you can turn the bitter to sweet.

  • Mom’s RHUBARB CAKE recipe (HERE)
  • RHUBARB UPSIDE DOWN CAKE (HERE)
  • Various RHUBARB recipes from Pies, Freezer Jam and Baked Beans (HERE)

AboutShellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462