REVIVE I-5 Seattle: The Final Weekend for Closures? [schedule & map]

According to WSDOT, this is the last (scheduled) REVIVE I-5 Seattle Project:
- Northbound I-5 will be reduced to two lanes the weekend of Oct. 13-14 between Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Olive Way in Seattle. Lane reductions will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12; all lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 15. This work is weather-dependent.
- Drivers should expect lane closures nightly Sunday through Thursday between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.
- What should drivers expect?
To successfully complete the work, the following northbound I-5 traffic control is required:
- Multiple weekend-long lane reductions and associated ramp closures.
- Overnight lane and ramp closures throughout the duration of the project.
- Generally, no closures will be allowed on Friday nights, except during the weekend lane reductions.
- The following northbound I-5 ramps will also close:
- Airport Way off-ramp.
- Boeing Access Road on-ramp.
- Michigan Street on-ramp.
- West Seattle Bridge/Spokane Street/Columbian Way off-ramp.
- Columbian Way on-ramp.
- Seneca Street off-ramp.
- University Street on-ramp.
- Olive Way off-ramp.