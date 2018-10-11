Credit: WSDOT

REVIVE I-5 Seattle: The Final Weekend for Closures? [schedule & map]

According to WSDOT, this is the last (scheduled) REVIVE I-5 Seattle Project:

  • Northbound I-5 will be reduced to two lanes the weekend of Oct. 13-14 between Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Olive Way in Seattle. Lane reductions will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12; all lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 15. This work is weather-dependent.
  • Drivers should expect lane closures nightly Sunday through Thursday between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.
  • What should drivers expect?
    To successfully complete the work, the following northbound I-5 traffic control is required:

    • Multiple weekend-long lane reductions and associated ramp closures.
    • Overnight lane and ramp closures throughout the duration of the project.
    • Generally, no closures will be allowed on Friday nights, except during the weekend lane reductions.

 

Other scheduled WEEKEND CLOSURES (HERE)

I-5 Downtown Seattle

  • From 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 to 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, northbound I-5 will be reduced to two lanes between MLK Junior Way and Olive Way, weather-dependent.
  • The following northbound I-5 ramps will also close:
    • Airport Way off-ramp.
    • Boeing Access Road on-ramp.
    • Michigan Street on-ramp.
    • West Seattle Bridge/Spokane Street/Columbian Way off-ramp.
    • Columbian Way on-ramp.
    • Seneca Street off-ramp.
    • University Street on-ramp.
    • Olive Way off-ramp.

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
