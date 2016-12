John is a Midwest native who started his Northwest radio career in 1992 after moving to Seattle from Chicago. He’s an avid cyclist, traveler, foodie, and dog lover (Zoe and Gizmo, both shelter dogs.) He’s worked with various animal organizations including PAWS, Seattle Humane Society and Seattle Animal Shelter. John got a late start on fatherhood – he and his wife have a 3-year-old son named Dawson who likes to talk back to the radio when he hears his father on the air, just like he does in person.