Remember These ‘Slang’ Words? [list]

Often from popular songs and movies, ‘slang’ words are a big part of our American vocabulary. Funny, how at the time some of these seemed so cool. Take a look by most popular ‘slang word’ by year (HERE). Look up the year you were born, maybe your parents graduation years and also yours! Simply radical man:)
AboutShellie Hart
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
