Record Breaking Heat Coming Our Way This Week!

Remember when we were complaining about all of the snow/rain/cold temps a few months ago?? Can we have a PINCH of that back please?

Seattle could very well see TRIPLE DIGIT temps on Thursday with temperatures potentially hitting 90 or higher starting tomorrow and running through the weekend!

Those especially affected by the heat…the elderly, small children and pets. Stay safe, drink lots of water and wear sunscreen!

