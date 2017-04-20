Ready for A New Season of Street Fair Foods? [list]

With the Spring Fair this weekend in Puyallup, got me thinkin’ about all those Festivals & Fairs ahead of us. Oh, and the glory of gooey-goodness. Afterall, most fair foods are just that…and mostly unusual and tempting. There have been some good ones over the years. Let’s take a look at some of the strangest and most popular (or rather ‘not-so’ popular:) with the list and photos (HERE). And then check out TIME’s Top 10 of ALL TIME (HERE).