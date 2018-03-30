Credit: doomu | BigStockPhoto.com

Random And Weird Holidays In April.

We’ll be celebrating everything from peanut butter and jelly to no houswork and MORE…check out some of the fun that April has to offer.

Month:

  • National Humor Month
  • International Guitar Month
  • Keep America Beautiful Month
  • Lawn and Garden Month
  • National Kite Month
  • National Poetry Month
  • National Pecan Month
  • National Welding Month
  • Records and Information Management Month
  • Stress Awareness Month
  • Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Weekly Celebrations:

  • Week 1 Library Week
  • Week 1 Read a Road Map Week.
  • Week 2 Garden Week
  • Week 3 Organize Your Files Week
  • Week 3 Medical Labs Week
  • Week 4 Administrative Assistants Week
  • Week 4 National Karaoke Week

April, 2018 Daily Holidays, Special and Wacky Days:

April Fool’s Day

Easter Sunday – date varies

International Fun at Work Day

International Tatting Day

Children’s Book Day

Dyngus Day always the Monday after Easter

National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day

Reconciliation Day

Don’t Go to Work Unless it’s Fun Day – we know your decision

Tweed Day

World Party Day

Hug a Newsman Day

Walk Around Things Day

School Librarian Day

Tell a Lie Day

World Rat Day

Go for Broke Day

National Dandelion Day

California Poppy Day

National Tartan Day

6 .National Walk to Work Day – first Friday of month

New Beer’s Eve

Plan Your Epitaph Day – a little morbid if you ask me

Sorry Charlie Day

Caramel Popcorn Day – Most likely created by a popcorn maker, or an Ecard company.

National Beer Day

No Housework Day

World Health Day

All is Ours Day

Draw a Picture of a Bird Day

Zoo Lover’s Day

Name Yourself Day

Winston Churchill Day

10 Golfer’s Day

10 National Siblings Day

11 Eight Track Tape Day – do you remember those?

11 Barbershop Quartet Day

11 National Submarine Day

12 Big Wind Day – this day blows me away!

12 Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day

12 National Licorice Day

12 Russian Cosmonaut Day

12 Walk on Yor Wild Side Day

13 Blame Someone Else Day – first  Friday the 13th of the year.

13 Friday the 13th

13 International Plant Appreciation Day

13 Narional Peach Cobbler Day

13 Scrabble Day

14 Ex Spouse Day

14 International Moment of Laughter Day

14 Look up at the Sky Day – don’t you have anything better to do?

14 National Dolphin Day

14 National Pecan Day

14 Reach as High as You Can Day

15 Income Taxes Due (most years, it’s on the 15th)

15 Rubber Eraser Day

15 That Sucks Day

15 Titanic Remembrance Day

15 World Art Day

16 Easter Date varies

16 Mushroom Day

16 National Eggs Benedict Day

16 National Librarian Day

16 National Stress Awareness Day

16 Patriot’s Day – third Monday of the month

16 Save the Elephant Day

17 Bat Appreciation Day

17 Blah, Blah, Blah Day

17 National Cheeseball Day

17 Pet Owners Independence Day

18 International Juggler’s Day – also applies to multi tasking office workers

18 Newspaper Columnists Day

19 National Garlic Day

19 National High Five Day third Thursday

20 Look Alike Day

20 Volunteer Recognition Day

21 Husband Appreciation Day – third Saturday in April

21 Kindergarten Day

22 Earth Day (U.S.)

22 Girl Scout Leader Day

22 National Jelly Bean Day

23 Lover’s Day

23 National Zucchini Bread Day – they hold this at a time when you are not sick of all that zucchini.

23 Take a Chance Day

23 World Laboratory Day

24 Pig in a Blanket Day

25 Administrative Professionals Day (Executive Admin’s Day, Secretary’s Day) –  date varies

25 East Meets West Day

25 World Penguin Day

26 Hug an Australian Day

26 National Pretzel Day

26 Richter Scale Day

26 Take Your Daughter to Work 4th Thursday

27 Arbor Day  -last Friday of month

27 Babe Ruth Day

27 National Prime Rib Day

27 Tell a Story Day

28 International Astronomy Day

28 Great Poetry Reading Day

28 Kiss Your Mate Day – guys, do not forget this one. Kiss her, then read her some poetry.

29 Greenery Day

29 National Shrimp Scampi Day

30 Hairstyle Appreciation Day

30 National Honesty Day

