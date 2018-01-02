Credit: ISerg | BigStockPhoto.com

Random Holidays In January.

And YOU thought the holidays were over…not so fast!

Sure…Christmas, Hannukah and the New Year celebration is over but there are plenty of fun and random holidays to celebrate in January!

 

January 2018 Daily Holidays, Special and Wacky Days:

National Hangover Day

1 New Year’s Day

Run up the Flagpole and See if Anyone Salutes Day

Festival of Sleep Day

Fruitcake Toss Day

Humiliation Day

National Spaghetti Day

Trivia Day

National Bird Day

Bean Day

Cuddle Up Day

Feast of the Epiphany – Three Kings

Old Rock Day

Bubble Bath Day

Male Watcher’s Day

Play God Day

10 Bittersweet Chocolate Day

10 Houseplant Appreciation Day

10 National Take the Stairs Day – second Wednesday of month.

10 Peculiar People Day

11 Step in a Puddle and Splash Your Friend’s Day

12 Feast of Fabulous Wild Men Day

12 National Pharmacist Day

13 International Skeptics Day

13 Make Your Dream Come True Day

14 Dress Up Your Pet Day

15 Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday  , celebrated on the third Monday

15 National Hat Day

16 Appreciate a Dragon Day

16 National Nothing Day

17 Ditch New Years Resolutions Day

18 Thesaurus Day

18 Winnie the Pooh Day -The Birthday of Winnie’s author A.A. Milne

19 National Popcorn Day

19 National Tin Can Day

20 National Buttercrunch Day

20 National Cheese Lover Day

20 Penguin Awareness Day

21 National Hugging Day

21 Squirrel Appreciation Day

22 National Blonde Brownie Day

23 National Pie Day

23 National Handwriting Day

23 Measure Your Feet Day– we only ask….”Why!?!”

24 Beer Can Appreciation Day

24 Compliment Day

25 Opposite Day

26 Australia Day

26 Spouse’s Day

27 Chocolate Cake Day

27 Punch the Clock Day

28 Data Privacy Day

28 Fun at Work Day

28 National Kazoo Day

29 Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day – last Monday of month

29 National Puzzle Day

29 National Cornchip Day

30 National Inane Answering Message Day

31 Backward Day

31 Inspire Your Heart with Art Day

