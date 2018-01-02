Random Holidays In January.

And YOU thought the holidays were over…not so fast!
Sure…Christmas, Hannukah and the New Year celebration is over but there are plenty of fun and random holidays to celebrate in January!
January 2018 Daily Holidays, Special and Wacky Days:
2 Run up the Flagpole and See if Anyone Salutes Day
6 Bean Day
6 Feast of the Epiphany – Three Kings
10 Houseplant Appreciation Day
10 National Take the Stairs Day – second Wednesday of month.
11 Step in a Puddle and Splash Your Friend’s Day
12 Feast of Fabulous Wild Men Day
13 Make Your Dream Come True Day
15 Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday , celebrated on the third Monday
17 Ditch New Years Resolutions Day
18 Winnie the Pooh Day -The Birthday of Winnie’s author A.A. Milne
22 National Blonde Brownie Day
23 Measure Your Feet Day– we only ask….”Why!?!”
25 Opposite Day
26 Spouse’s Day
29 Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day – last Monday of month
30 National Inane Answering Message Day
31 Backward Day