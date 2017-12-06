Random Holidays In December.

Sure there’s, Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Years Eve but did you know about “Bathtub Party Day” or “Brownie Day”? Neither did WE!
Month:
• Bingo Month
• Write a Friend Month
December, 2017 Daily Holidays, Special and Wacky Days:
3 Advent begins, date varies
3 National Roof over Your Head Day
4 Santas’ List Day – we hope you are on the “Nice” list
5 Repeal Day – The 21st Amendment ends Prohibition. I’ll drink to that!
7 International Civil Aviation Day
7 National Cotton Candy Day – would you like some fairy floss?
9 International Children’s Day – Second Sunday in December
12 Channukah – date varies
13 Violin Day
16 National Chocolate Covered Anything Day
18 National Roast Suckling Pig Day
21 Humbug Day
21 Look on the Bright Side Day
21 Winter Solstice – the shortest day of the year.
22 National Date Nut Bread Day – or September 8!?
23 Festivus – for the rest of us
23 Roots Day
25 National Pumpkin Pie Day for recipes see Pumpkin Nook ‘s Cookbook
26 Boxing Day
27 Make Cut Out Snowflakes Day
30 Bacon Day
30 National Bicarbonate of Soda Day