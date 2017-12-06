Credit: doomu | BigStockPhoto.com

Random Holidays In December.

Sure there’s, Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Years Eve but did you know about “Bathtub Party Day” or “Brownie Day”? Neither did WE!

• Bingo Month

• Write a Friend Month

 December, 2017 Daily Holidays, Special and Wacky Days:

Eat a Red Apple Day

World Aids Awareness Day

National Fritters Day

Advent begins, date varies

National Roof over Your Head Day

Santas’ List Day – we hope you are on the “Nice” list

Wear Brown Shoes Day

Bathtub Party Day

Repeal Day – The 21st Amendment ends Prohibition. I’ll drink to that!

St. Nicholas Day

Mitten Tree Day

Put on your own Shoes Day

International Civil Aviation Day

Letter Writing Day

National Cotton Candy Day – would you like some fairy floss?

Pearl Harbor Day

National Brownie Day

Take it in the Ear Day

Christmas Card Day

International Children’s Day – Second Sunday in December

National Pastry Day

10 Human Rights Day

11 National Noodle Ring Day

12 Channukah – date varies

12 National Ding-a-Ling Day

12 Poinsettia Day

13 Ice Cream Day

13 Violin Day

14 International Monkey Day

14 National Bouillabaisse Day

14 Roast Chestnuts Day

15 Bill of Rights Day

15 National Lemon Cupcake Day

16 National Chocolate Covered Anything Day

17 National Maple Syrup Day

18 Bake Cookies Day

18 National Roast Suckling Pig Day

19 Look for an Evergreen Day

19 Oatmeal Muffin Day

20 Go Caroling Day

21 Crossword Puzzle Day

21 Forefather’s Day

21 Humbug Day

21 Look on the Bright Side Day

21 National Flashlight Day

21 Winter Solstice – the shortest day of the year.

22 National Date Nut Bread Day – or September 8!?

23 Festivus – for the rest of us

23 Roots Day

24 National Chocolate Day

24 National Egg Nog Day

25 Christmas Day

25 National Pumpkin Pie Day for recipes see Pumpkin Nook ‘s Cookbook

26 Boxing Day

27 Make Cut Out Snowflakes Day

27 National Fruitcake Day

28 Card Playing Day

29 Pepper Pot Day

30 Bacon Day

30  National Bicarbonate of Soda Day

31 Make Up Your Mind Day

31 New Year’s Eve

