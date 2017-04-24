And Quietly She Turns 55 [photos]

On April 21st 1962, just months after she was completed the first flights ‘up’ for the World’s Fair commenced. HAPPY BIRTHDAY SPACE NEEDLE! No question she is Seattle’s most famous icon, an engineering marvel. Let’s take a look at how she was built to celebrate her birthday (HERE). More cool photos to check out (HERE).
