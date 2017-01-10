Credit: Kamira | BigStockPhoto.com

Quickest Way to Get Over a Cold

Darn.  I tried so hard ‘not’ to get the cold.  It’s going around the office, you wash your hands, you’re careful not to touch your face…etc.  Well, for me it was likely the trip across country and a week with kids and the flight back.  Boom.  Worst cold ever (and yes, I had the flu shot).

So now that we have it, besides plenty of rest here are the quickest remedies to make us feel better:

  1. Stay hydrated.
  2. Rest.
  3. Soothe a sore throat. (Throat Coat Tea works GREAT!)
  4. Combat stuffiness. (Mucinex works best for me)
  5. Relieve pain. (Hot bath, ibuprofen)
  6. Sip warm liquids.
  7. Add moisture to the air.
  8. Try over-the-counter (OTC) cold and cough medications.
  9. Seriously…take a sick day, stay in bed ALL DAY!!!!!

