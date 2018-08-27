Puget Sound’s Top 5 Places to Camp!

With summer winding down, time is running out to get out and explore the outdoors with decent weather. We’ve put together a list of the 5 best places to camp around the Puget Sound from roughing it to a full-on glamping getaway, we’ve covered it all!

5. Clayoquot Wildnerness Resort

This majestic place in remote Tofino, BC would be much higher on our list if it weren’t for the hefty price tag and remote access. The resort is situated in a remote location on the west coast of Vancouver Island, accessed only by seaplane, helicopter or boat, which helps you to feel completely removed from everyday stresses, but doesn’t make for a simple weekend getaway. It’s glamping and then some! We have to may start saving our pennies as this place truly seems like a dream vacation!

4. Ohanapecosh Campground in Mount Rainier National Park

This is the perfect place for 1st time campers and families with a bit of a camping party atmosphere. Ohanpecosh features nearly 200 sites and its own ranger station, complete with mini-museum and gift shop. The Ohanapecosh River and several small forks snake through this campground, making for plenty of waterfront sites, swimming holes and stillwater pockets. There is much to explore along the river on both sides; just take the suspension bridge leading to the Grove of the Patriarchs, an island of old growth trees in the middle of the Ohanapecosh River.

3. Wanapum Recreation Area

Sometimes you just want sun, water and relaxation when you’re camping, if so, the Wanapum Recreation Area is perfect. Located near Vantage on the Columbia River Gorge, Wanapum is a great place to stay over if you’re heading to a concert at the Gorge, or if you just want a warm getaway with the family.

2. Lake Ann in Mount Baker-Snoqualmie Wilderness

Hiking, camping and beautiful views; you get it all with this destination. You’ll grab Instagram-worthy photo ops of Lake Ann and Shuksan and having stunning views of the night sky. The hike to Lake Ann can be done in a half-day and the rest can be spent taking in some of the state’s most beautiful scenery, swimming and sunbathing.

#1 Lakedale resort on San Juan Island!

This is the ultimate glamping experience- No need to set up your own tent with custom-built canvas cabins and cottages. Lakedale has numerous glamping options including 225 sq. ft. & 350 sq. ft. Canvas Cabins. The 250 sq. ft. options feature queen-size bed with pillow-top bedding and flannel duvet, a table and four chairs, a cordless lantern, bath linens, as well as a full-size futon that sleeps two. TO increase the glamipiness, choose the 350 sq. ft. option featuring, King-size pillow top beds with flannel duvet covers, your own bathroom complete with shower, daybed sleeper (extending to king-size) for your passel of kids or friends, a chandelier, a table with four chairs as well as Toasty Toes and more! All Cottages are located on beautiful lakefront sites.

Plus, the Toasty Toes turndown service keeps you warm on even the coldest nights!

Lakedale is sure to make even the most hesitant camper happy!