Credit: Sparkia | BigStockPhoto.com

Psssst…Simple & Sweet Valentines Day ‘Date’ Ideas

It will be here before you know it!  VALENTINES DAY.   But you feel like you’ve done it all, or have all that you need, or that you don’t want to eat at a crowded restaurant, or that it just doesn’t really mean a thing.

Well, think again.

The gift of ‘the thought that counts’ on Valentines is truly the best gift ever.  ALWAYS a good time to celebrate the one you love:)  And a reminder that your love is as important the other 364 days of the year:)

Here are some ideas…

  • Cosmopolitan Cute Valentines Day-Date Ideas (HERE)
  • Better Than Going Out (HERE)
  • BUZZFEED:  From Foods to Gifts (HERE)

 

About Shellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462