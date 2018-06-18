Protect Your Pets from the Heat

Here comes a blast of heat in the NW, and a reminder of what could possibly be another dry, hot Summer like last year. So, here are some ways (and reminders) to keep you pets cool (HERE), and Pet MD has a few tips as well (HERE).
About Shellie Hart
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
