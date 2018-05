I am surprised that this made me so happy!!!! Traffic in a novel.J.A. Jance is one of my favorite authors and I love the J.P. Beaumont series, he is getting older now and traveling between Bellingham and Seattle, still doing some sleuthing although retired.

He talks about traffic A LOT… And he or should I say J.A. is spot on!!

Joy’s of a traffic reporter!!! : )

JA JANCE: HERE