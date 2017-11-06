Businesswoman riding a car with chauffeur

Prom-a Drama!

Warm 106.9’s Second Chance Prom at Snoqualmie Casino is this Friday! It’s a “second chance” for people who’s FIRST prom didn’t go so well! That got Allan & Ashley talking ‘Prom-a Drama,’ getting listener’s stories on their prom!

Listen here!

pt 1

pt 2

pt 3

AboutAllan & Ashley in the Morning

Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462