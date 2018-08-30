Credit: Gustavo Frazao | BigStockPhoto.com

Possible TEACHER Strike in the Northwest: SCHOOL TRACKER LIST

Many kids may miss that first day of school due to teacher strikes.  And this spans across the state, with SEVERAL school districts on the line.  Check the potential ‘teacher strike’ list (HERE) to see if you may be affected and to plan accordingly.

This is a common theme across the country “How can you put students first, when you put teachers last.”  Agreed.  Read on (HERE)

 

PARENTMAP.com has a great read on it…

As the new school year draws closer, time is running out for SPS and the teachers’ union to reach a tentative agreement. On Tuesday, Aug. 28, a general membership meeting will be held at Benaroya Hall where teachers and school staff will meet and vote on the tentative agreement, if one has been agreed on. If there is no agreement, then a strike authorization vote will be held, giving the bargaining team power to call for a strike.  Read full article (HERE)

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
