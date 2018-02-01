Most Popular Super Bowl Foods By State.

Here in Washington…we love our jalapeno popper dip. (Who would’ve thunk it?) Check out the others and maybe get an idea for this weekend.
The “Game Day Food Lineup” graphic, created by a General Mills research group, is based on recipe search data from popular sites.
Most of the state dishes include typical watch-party appetizers such as queso cheese dip and Buffalo chicken wings. Some states, however, stood out from the crowd — Illinois included.
Check out the full list below:
Alabama — Mississippi Roast
Alaska — Potato Salad
Arizona — Chili
Arkansas — Queso Cheese Dip
California — Chicken Wings
Colorado — Taco Pie
Connecticut — Slow Cooker Chicken Wings
Delaware — Butter Cake Bars
Florida — Sausage Cheese Balls
Georgia — Sliders
Hawaii — Crescent Sloppy Joes
Idaho — Little Smokies
Illinois — Chex Mix
Indiana — Root Beer Chicken
Iowa — Pigs In A Blanket
Kansas — Dill Pickle Soup
Kentucky — Buffalo Chicken Casserole
Lousiana — Crab au Gratin
Maine — Clam Dip
Maryland — Pizza Sticks
Massachusetts — Buffalo Chicken Dip
Michigan — Potato Soup
Minnesota — Tater Tot Casserole/Hot Dish
Mississippi — Beef Stew
Missouri — Hamburgers
Montana — Buffalo Chicken Dip
Nebraska — Hot Wings
Nevada — Sausage Cheese Balls
New Hampshire — Chili
New Jersey — Chili
New Mexico — Seven Layer Taco Dip
New York — Buffalo Chicken Wings
North Carolina — Sausage Cheese Balls
North Dakota — Bacon-Wrapped Smokies
Ohio — White Chicken Chili
Oklahoma — Stuffed Mushrooms
Oregon — Taco Soup
Pennsylvania — Potato Soup
Rhode Island — Chili
South Carolina — Cowboy Caviar
South Dakota — Hummus
Tennessee — Skillet Dips
Texas — Sausage Cheese Balls
Utah — Pulled Pork
Vermont — Bruschetta
Virginia — Deviled Eggs
Washington — Jalapeño Popper Dip
West Virginia — Sliders
Wisconsin — Pinwheels
Wyoming — Sliders