Most Popular Super Bowl Foods By State.

Here in Washington…we love our jalapeno popper dip. (Who would’ve thunk it?) Check out the others and maybe get an idea for this weekend.

The “Game Day Food Lineup” graphic, created by a General Mills research group, is based on recipe search data from popular sites.

Most of the state dishes include typical watch-party appetizers such as queso cheese dip and Buffalo chicken wings. Some states, however, stood out from the crowd — Illinois included.

Check out the full list below:

Alabama — Mississippi Roast

Alaska — Potato Salad

Arizona — Chili

Arkansas — Queso Cheese Dip

California — Chicken Wings

Colorado — Taco Pie

Connecticut — Slow Cooker Chicken Wings

Delaware — Butter Cake Bars

Florida — Sausage Cheese Balls

Georgia — Sliders

Hawaii — Crescent Sloppy Joes

Idaho — Little Smokies

Illinois — Chex Mix

Indiana — Root Beer Chicken

Iowa — Pigs In A Blanket

Kansas — Dill Pickle Soup

Kentucky — Buffalo Chicken Casserole

Lousiana — Crab au Gratin

Maine — Clam Dip

Maryland — Pizza Sticks

Massachusetts — Buffalo Chicken Dip

Michigan — Potato Soup

Minnesota — Tater Tot Casserole/Hot Dish

Mississippi — Beef Stew

Missouri — Hamburgers

Montana — Buffalo Chicken Dip

Nebraska — Hot Wings

Nevada — Sausage Cheese Balls

New Hampshire — Chili

New Jersey — Chili

New Mexico — Seven Layer Taco Dip

New York — Buffalo Chicken Wings

North Carolina — Sausage Cheese Balls

North Dakota — Bacon-Wrapped Smokies

Ohio — White Chicken Chili

Oklahoma — Stuffed Mushrooms

Oregon — Taco Soup

Pennsylvania — Potato Soup

Rhode Island — Chili

South Carolina — Cowboy Caviar

South Dakota — Hummus

Tennessee — Skillet Dips

Texas — Sausage Cheese Balls

Utah — Pulled Pork

Vermont — Bruschetta

Virginia — Deviled Eggs

Washington — Jalapeño Popper Dip

West Virginia — Sliders

Wisconsin — Pinwheels

Wyoming — Sliders

 

