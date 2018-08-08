Popular Cat Names 2018, Does Yours Make The List?

You just brought in a new kitten or perhaps just adopted a ‘rescue’. But what shall you name him/her? Well here are some popular cat names for 2017 and trending for 2018. Let’s see if yours makes the list:)

So what cat names are trending so far for 2018? Check it out (HERE)

Several lists to choose from, but one of the most popular is what we ‘google’ when looking for ideas. So the first list comes from topcatnames.com. They also have a cat name generator. Cool!

TOP Female Cat Names 2017

Nala Bella Luna Abby Daisy Angel Cleo Hazel Belle Coco A.J. Bambi Willow Oreo Addie Ava Buttercup Cookie Amber Biscuit Autumn Mia April Pixie Alice

Top Male Cat Names 2017

Simba Milo Tiger Oreo Bear Biscuit Felix Jasper Alfie Caesar Axel Leo Gizmo Blue Binx Bacon Archie Bandit A.J. Whiskers Chewie Tigger Casper Monet Jax

Seattlepi.com recently listed top cat names trending for 2018 here in the NW ( HERE ).

). And since we’re talkin’ Cats here, how about a sweet little rescue ( HERE ). Photos included.

And if none of the names above fit your cat’s personality, perhaps one of the below will:

Pouncer

Arty

Hunter

Racer

Melody

Creep

Trust

Bubbles

Solumn

Fidget

Scratches

Chatterbox

Tickler

Jumper

Fickle

Bridget

Carly

Debra

Eileen

Elaine

Janet

Jean

Joanne

Sally

Sandra

Sheila

Tracey

Wendy

Ursula

Yvonne

Zenda

Archibald

Cecil

Chester

Clarence

Clive

Dean

Dennis

Egbert

Gary

Frederick

Horace

Malcolm

Nigel

Sidney

Roy

Terrance

Wayne

And some tips on how to ‘talk’ to your cat…

Short meow: “Hey, how ya doin’?” Multiple meows: “I’m so happy to see you! Where’ve you been? I missed you!” Mid-pitch meow: A plea for something, usually dinner, treats, or to be let outside. Drawn-out mrrraaaaaoooow: “Did you forget to feed me, you idiot? I want dinner NOW!” or similar demand. Low pitched mraaooww: “You are so lame. The service around here sucks,” or similar complaint. High-pitch RRRROWW!: “OUCH!!! YOU STEPPED ON MY TAIL YOU IMBECILE!” Purr: Most often a sign of contentedness, but can also be used when in pain or afraid — an instinctual response to hide weakness from predators. Hiss: “Steer clear. I’m angry and I’m not afraid to draw blood.” Clicking sounds: Cats who are tracking prey will make a distinctive clicking sound.

And let’s pay attention to the body language…