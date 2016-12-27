Police asking drivers to “Not be so nice”

Police in Prince Edward Island are warning drivers to stop being so nice to each other, following several accidents caused by motorists trying to be kind. Wish we had that problem here!! Not really because we don’t need more accidents!! All I ask is we be really “cool” about letting people merge onto the freeway. That’s my story!!!
AboutLaurie Hardie
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
