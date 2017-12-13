Credit: katia_k | BigStockPhoto.com

Poinsettia: Deep Roots In Christmas & The Northwest [video]

According to Google:  The shape of the poinsettia flower and leaves are sometimes thought as a symbol of the Star of Bethlehem which led the Wise Men to Jesus. The red colored leaves symbolize the blood of Christ. The white leaves represent his purity.

They’ve become a holiday tradition world-wide, and are widely grown indoors over Christmas for their brightly colored bracts.

In fact, it’s quite possible that the plant you have in your home right now was grown right here in the NW.   The Van Wingerden family have greenhouses in Blaine.  The family supplies every Safeway store in Washington and distributes from Alaska to California.

Check out the KING 5 story and video (HERE).  And they also share the ‘correct’ way to say POINSETTIA (most of us drop the ‘I’).

History of the POINSETTIA.

AboutShellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
