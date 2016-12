If you’re like me, the past month has been FULL of engagement announcements. Which is a SERIOUS improvement from all the political posts on FB, so I’m NOT complaining 🙂

Although I’m not engaged, I did…in my vast internet travels…find the GREATEST wedding ring idea in the history of Pinterest!

With These Rings, in Port Townsend, lets YOU create your own rings! YOU GET TO MAKE THEM! For around 900-1700 bucks and 5-6 hours of time, you walk out with a pair of custom creations.