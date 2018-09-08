Evanescence at White River Amphitheatre on September 8, 2018. (Photos by David Conger / davidconger.com)

PHOTOS: Lindsey Sterling and Evanescence at White River Amphitheatre

A powerful performance by Evanescence last night at White River Amphitheatre with a full orchestra and excellent light show. And before Evanescence, a full and energetic set from Linsey Stirling! See some of the show in our WARM 106.9 photo gallery!

About David Conger

