PHOTOS: Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre
We had to let it all sink in a little, but did we have a fun weekend with DMB at The Gorge Amphitheatre over Labor Day weekend! With Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Moon Taxi opening Friday, take a look at our photos from the show!
Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Moon Taxi at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Moon Taxi at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Moon Taxi at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Moon Taxi at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Moon Taxi at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Moon Taxi at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Moon Taxi at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Moon Taxi at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Preservation Hall Jazz Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Preservation Hall Jazz Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Preservation Hall Jazz Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Preservation Hall Jazz Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Preservation Hall Jazz Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Preservation Hall Jazz Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Preservation Hall Jazz Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Preservation Hall Jazz Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Preservation Hall Jazz Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Preservation Hall Jazz Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Preservation Hall Jazz Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Preservation Hall Jazz Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)
Preservation Hall Jazz Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)