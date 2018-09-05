Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 31, 2018. (Photo by Phillip Johnson)

PHOTOS: Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre

We had to let it all sink in a little, but did we have a fun weekend with DMB at The Gorge Amphitheatre over Labor Day weekend! With Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Moon Taxi opening Friday, take a look at our photos from the show!

