Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite at Chateau Ste Michelle on August 24, 2018. (Photo by Matthew B. Thompson / mbtphoto.com)

PHOTOS: Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite at Chateau Ste Michelle Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite at Chateau Ste Michelle perform at Chateau Ste Michelle on August 24, 2018. Share

tweet