So today, I was passed by not one but two prius’ while I was in the left lane.

I’m in the fast lane and the person in front of me is going under 60mph. I don’t understand what that is about. Do people not know it’s the fast lane? Do they think under 60 mph is fast? Oh maybe it is a control issue?

Maybe it is time for another emphasis patrol to ticket them.

A video of a left lane camper who just doesn’t get it.