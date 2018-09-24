Peoples Choice Awards: CAST YOUR VOTE HERE [nominees]

The PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS-NOMINEES have been announced! Will air on E! November 11th.

MOVIES, TV, MUSIC, POP CULTURE. Those are the 4 categories.

Fans can vote through Oct. 19 at 11:59 p.m. EST, at pca.eonline.com, or on Facebook, Twitter, Xfinity and Google search.

Here are just a couple of Categories and nominess. (full list and voting HERE)

MOVIES

Movie of the year

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Incredibles 2

Fifty Shades Freed

A Quiet Place

Comedy Movie

Love, Simon

Blockers

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Crazy Rich Asians

Action Movie

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Deadpool 2

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Ocean’s 8

Drama Movie

Fifty Shades Freed

12 Strong

Red Sparrow

Midnight Sun

A Quiet Place

Family Movie

Incredibles 2

A Wrinkle in Time

Hotel Transylvania 3

I Can Only Imagine

Christopher Robin

Male Movie Star

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Nick Robinson, Love, Simon

Female Movie Star

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War

Sandra Bullock, Ocean’s 8

Anne Hathaway, Ocean’s 8

Lily James, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Drama Movie Star

John Krasinski, A Quiet Place

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Jennifer Lawrence, Red Sparrow

Chris Hemsworth, 12 Strong

Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed

TELEVISION

Show of the year

This Is Us

Grey’s Anatomy

The Big Bang Theory

13 Reasons Why

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (write-in vote)

Drama Show

This Is Us

Grey’s Anatomy

13 Reasons Why

Riverdale

The Handmaid’s Tale

Comedy Show

The Big Bang Theory

Modern Family

Black-ish

Orange Is the New Black

The Good Place

Revival Show

American Idol

One Day at a Time

Queer Eye

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Dynasty

Reality Show

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Queer Eye

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Chrisley Knows Best

Vanderpump Rules

Competition Show

The Voice

Ellen’s Game of Games

Big Brother

RuPaul’s Drag Race

America’s Got Talent

Male TV Star

Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Justin Chambers, Grey’s Anatomy

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (write-in vote)

Female TV Star

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments (write-in vote)