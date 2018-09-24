Peoples Choice Awards: CAST YOUR VOTE HERE [nominees]

The PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS-NOMINEES have been announced! Will air on E! November 11th.
MOVIES, TV, MUSIC, POP CULTURE. Those are the 4 categories.
Fans can vote through Oct. 19 at 11:59 p.m. EST, at pca.eonline.com, or on Facebook, Twitter, Xfinity and Google search.
Here are just a couple of Categories and nominess. (full list and voting HERE)
MOVIES
Movie of the year
Black Panther
Avengers: Infinity War
Incredibles 2
Fifty Shades Freed
A Quiet Place
Comedy Movie
Love, Simon
Blockers
The Spy Who Dumped Me
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Crazy Rich Asians
Action Movie
Black Panther
Avengers: Infinity War
Deadpool 2
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Ocean’s 8
Drama Movie
Fifty Shades Freed
12 Strong
Red Sparrow
Midnight Sun
A Quiet Place
Family Movie
Incredibles 2
A Wrinkle in Time
Hotel Transylvania 3
I Can Only Imagine
Christopher Robin
Male Movie Star
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Nick Robinson, Love, Simon
Female Movie Star
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War
Sandra Bullock, Ocean’s 8
Anne Hathaway, Ocean’s 8
Lily James, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Drama Movie Star
John Krasinski, A Quiet Place
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Jennifer Lawrence, Red Sparrow
Chris Hemsworth, 12 Strong
Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed
TELEVISION
Show of the year
This Is Us
Grey’s Anatomy
The Big Bang Theory
13 Reasons Why
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (write-in vote)
Drama Show
This Is Us
Grey’s Anatomy
13 Reasons Why
Riverdale
The Handmaid’s Tale
Comedy Show
The Big Bang Theory
Modern Family
Black-ish
Orange Is the New Black
The Good Place
Revival Show
American Idol
One Day at a Time
Queer Eye
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Dynasty
Reality Show
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Queer Eye
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Chrisley Knows Best
Vanderpump Rules
Competition Show
The Voice
Ellen’s Game of Games
Big Brother
RuPaul’s Drag Race
America’s Got Talent
Male TV Star
Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Justin Chambers, Grey’s Anatomy
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (write-in vote)
Female TV Star
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments (write-in vote)