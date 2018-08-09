Pearl Jam Home Shows. The FOMO is real!

Pearl Jam performed the first of two Home Shows at Safeco field last night and the FOMO is off the charts across social media. Wednesday marked the 1st Pearl Jam show in Seattle in 5 years! If you’re like us and weren’t one of the 45,000 in the audience, here’s what you missed!

We can’t wait to see how the Friday show goes!

And let us not forget, this is all for a great cause!

The band is putting proceeds from the shows towards fighting homelessness in King County. So far, they’ve raised more than $11 million.