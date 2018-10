Paul Allen Passes Away At The Age Of 65.

Microsoft co-founder and Seahawks owner Paul Allen died from complications of non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

He didn’t say much but then he didn’t really have to because his actions spoke PLENTY loud enough. He philanthropy throughout the world but ESPECIALLY here in the Pacific Northwest was a beautiful thing. He pretty much saved the Seahawks from leaving Seattle too when he bought the team in 1996.

Check out more on the incredible life of Paul Allen HERE.

R.I.P. Mr. Allen