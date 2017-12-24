Man crushed underneath cardboard boxes he was carrying. Heavy shopping, burden concept

Overwhelmed by shipping boxes?

Here’s a great (and green! way to clear out all those boxes piling up in the garage…and help those in need.  Gather up those Amazon boxes (or any box!), pack the boxes with items to donate, print out the label, and they will pay the shipping!

Give Back Box!

About Dianna Rose

Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 hosting on Sundays since March 2012. She’s bee on the air in Seattle since 1999, when she moved up from LA to become Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ. She’s also a voice-over artist, passionate about using music for improved well-being, huge animal lover (and vegan), travel enthusiast, and devoted mother to her son Nathaniel.

