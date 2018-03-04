Oscar party?

If you’re planning a big bash or just hangin’ on the sofa with family, here are some fun food ideas to go along with the event. (Plus there’s always popcorn and soda!)
About Dianna Rose
Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 hosting on Sundays since March 2012. She's been on the air in Seattle since 1999, when she moved up from LA to become Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ. She's also a voice-over artist, passionate about using music for improved well-being, huge animal lover (and vegan), travel enthusiast, and devoted mother to her son Nathaniel.
Related Articles
Mid-winter break?
February 18, 2018
Valentine assembly line!
February 11, 2018
On a budget for Valentine’s Day?
February 9, 2018