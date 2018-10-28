Scared millennial couple watching horror movie on tv holding remote control at home, frightened young man and woman feeling fear or surprise during thrilling scary film moment sitting on sofa at home

Opting for ‘Scary Movie Night’ vs trick or treatin’?

Don’t let the rain get in the way of your quest for your candy!  But if trick or treating is not your cup of tea but you want to get into the Halloween ‘spirit’, here are some ideas for a scary night!

About Dianna Rose

Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 hosting on Sundays since March 2012. She's been on the air in Seattle since 1999, when she moved up from LA to become Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ. She's also a voice-over artist, travel enthusiast, vegan and passionate about animal causes, is studying for a Masters in Music Therapy and Mental Health Counseling, and a devoted mother to her son.
