Oprah for President!

Oprah is considering running for President and we fully support that idea! Just picture it, every year around the Holidays, she will release the Presidential version of her favorite things and gift us all of her faves! #Oprah2020

Brad Pitt has apparently reached out to his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston…. you know, the one he left for Angelina Jolie. Pitt sent her a text for her birthday and the two have been texting since then. Jen’s hubby, Justin is reportedly fine with the two being friends and knows that Jen is just being nice…. You could say that Jen & Justin have taken PITT-y on Brad. Sorry, we couldn’t help it!

(and before you ask, no, we don’t have any current pics of Brad Pitt… this is about as close as it gets. )

Bruno Mars released the video for his new single, “That’s What I Like.” He performed it at the Grammy’s, so it’s not totally brand new, but the video is and it’s pretty cool. PS- can we just talk about his dancing skills?!?!? Wow!