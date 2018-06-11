Oops! Workers tear roof off the wrong house!

Florida is back at it!

A Lehigh Acres family woke up to the sound of their roof being torn off their home after workers accidentally put the wrong address into their GPS.

Pearl Northrup said she heard the noise and thought she was getting a new roof. She contacted her landlord, Sarah Fritchey, who informed her that no work had been ordered. Fritchey said, “I didn’t OK this, I didn’t ask for anyone to do the roof,” Fritchey said. “They just came on our property and began ripping the roof off.”

The workers have repaired the damage, but Fritchey isn’t satisfied.

