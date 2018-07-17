Oops! We were wrong…

Mark Zuckerberg Warren Buffett richest people richest man Facebook
On today’s episode of Are You Smarter Than Ashley one of the questions centered around the billionaires of the world.  Jeff Bezos is number one, Bill Gates is at number 2, so who is number three?

Our caller, Karen guessed Warren Buffett. Ashley guessed Mark Zuckerberg.

That’s when listener Jodi in Kirkland stepped in on the text line.”Warren Buffet is no longer number 3. Mark Zuckerberg knocked him out last week.”

She’s right!  The answer WAS Warren Buffett until about a week ago. That’s when Mark Zuckerberg passed Buffett by about $375 million. Just another day in the life of a billionaire, eh?

Score one point for Ashley, but was it enough to beat Karen in White Center!?!?

