Only at Walmart!

Jorge Perez hopped on a motorized cart in a North Carolina Walmart and cruised through the aisles grabbing a few bottles of wine, some spicy chicken and three packs of cigarettes before cruising right out the door and ending up in police custody!

Perez used the carts reserved for elderly and disabled people to swipe his goods and flee the store… Of course, it didn’t take long for police to catch up to him; you can literally walk as fast as those motorized scooters move. When they did, Jorge was drinking his wine, naturally. He landed himself one count of felony larceny and a misdemeanor charge for illegally drinking wine. Poor, Jorge.

