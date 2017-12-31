champagne glasses against holiday lights ready for New Year's eve party

Ok, fess up. You don’t REALLY know the words, do you?

Auld Lang Syne…. the traditional New Year’s Eve/Day song!  But seriously, who really knows the words?  We just fumble through it.  But no more!

Auld Lang Syne!

About Dianna Rose

Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 hosting on Sundays since March 2012. She’s bee on the air in Seattle since 1999, when she moved up from LA to become Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ. She’s also a voice-over artist, passionate about using music for improved well-being, huge animal lover (and vegan), travel enthusiast, and devoted mother to her son Nathaniel.

Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462