London Tower Bridge Jeff Goldblum Jurassic Park 25th anniversary
Tower Bridge, London, UK

Oh London, what have you done?

When you go to London you expect to see a variety of awe inspiring sights.

In one day, you could take a trip atop the London Eye for sweeping views of the city, hop across the London Bridge, take in Big Ben and the Parliament. You can pop over to see St Paul’s Cathedral, stroll through Hyde Park, check out Buckingham Palace and the changing of the guard.  There’s Trafalgar Square, the Tower of London and Tower Bridge… the larger than life statue of Jeff Goldblum… wait, what?

Yes, that’s right, London’s newest addition is a huge statue of a reclining, partially shirtless  Jeff Goldblum from Jurassic Park to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the iconic film.  There has to be a better way to celebrate Jurassic Park though, right? Dinosaurs, lots of dinosaurs… anything other than shirtless Jeff Goldblum!

 

 

 

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
