Florida DUI dog driving
Florida man says dog was driving his car.

Oh Florida……

Floridians continue to make headlines for all the wrong reasons. Introducing Scott Garrett.  The 56 year-old Jupiter, Florida resident was pulled over by State troopers who spotted his vehicle weaving in and out of his lane.  Once troopers approached Garrett’s vehicle, they noticed the distinct smell of alcohol and saw that Garrett had glassy, bloodshot eyes and was slurring his words.  Oh, and there was an open bottle of Sailor Jerry’s Spiced Rum on his passenger seat.  Buuut, that’s not all. After failing field sobriety tests, Garrett told the troopers that he wasn’t actually driving, it was his dog!  Given a dog’s lack of opposable thumbs, it’s natural that the dog would swerve if he were behind the wheel, but we digress….

Florida wins again!

Read the whole story HERE!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
