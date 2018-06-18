woman shaving legs subway platform
Woman filmed shaving her legs on a New York subway platform

Now THAT’s a hairy situation!

A New York woman is going viral for trying to shave some time off her morning routine by shaving her legs on a packed subway platform. Yes, you read that right, she was actually shaving her legs in public.  Our first thought was concern for the significant amount of razor burn we would assume she had coming her way, but fear not; she did use shaving cream and we hear she got both legs done just in the nick of time. Perhaps she wanted a smoother commute…. ok, we’re done, we promise.

Check out the video!

 

