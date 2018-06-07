Notorious Pooping jogger finally caught!

A notorious pooping jogger caught on camera in Australia.

Andrew Douglas Macintosh was charged in Australia for public nuisance. The incident was captured after residents in the area complained about an individual who would squat and poop on a public sidewalk.

The photographer who took the picture waited in the middle of the night for Macintosh to do his deed. Steve Smith says Macintosh ran around the neighborhood three times in one week before he was able to grab the image.

Read the whole story in all it’s Poo Glory HERE!

