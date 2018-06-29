Noah traveled a long way to be here!

Meet Noah, a time traveler from 2030 who says he worked for the government until him and a group of coworkers came back to 2018 on a mission that went horribly wrong and resulted in the whole group being fired and left Noah stuck here in 2018. Noah says the time travel took place in a large dome in the middle of the desert and it involves a lot of generated electricity. So, perhaps Doc Brown and Marty McFly were onto something!

