Noah traveled a long way to be here!

Meet Noah, a time traveler from 2030 who says he worked for the government until him and a group of coworkers came back to 2018 on a mission that went horribly wrong and resulted in the whole group being fired and left Noah stuck here in 2018. Noah says the time travel took place in a large dome in the middle of the desert and it involves a lot of generated electricity. So, perhaps Doc Brown and Marty McFly were onto something!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Related Articles
What’s Trending – Tragedy in Annapolis
June 29, 2018
Dead or Canadian?
June 29, 2018
Are You Smarter Than Ashley?
June 29, 2018