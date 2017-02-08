No humblebrag, just fact: You probably already know these “new” words

Every once in awhile, the time comes to add modern lingo to the musty old dictionary. It happened again this week. Merriam-Webster, publisher of dictionaries ever since you were a schoolkid, has added more than 1,000 new words to the mix. A lot of them are words you probably use every day: binge-watch, photobomb, ghost. Some are from the world of politics, like SCOTUS and FLOTUS. There’s throw shade, NSFW (very important if you surf the web at work!) and of course, humblebrag, ride shotgun (what took them so long for that one?) and the always popular train wreck, which as I’m sure you know is not railroad slang. (At least I hope we never have to use it that way!)

If you want to see what else they added to the big book of words, check out Merriam-Webster here.