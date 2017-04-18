Singer Carrie Underwood performs onstage at the 4th ACM Party for a Cause Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on April 1, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

From Nick’s (lack of) beard to Carrie’s surprise!

Alert! Nick Viall shaved his beard and it looks…..well, kinda creepy if we’re being honest. He just owned that beard….. can we start a petition to get him to grow it back?

What do you think?

Also, let’s take a minute to say goodbye to Erika Girardi as she was booted off DWTS last night, giving Nick one more week.  We love Erika and honestly are sad to see her go!

It pays to have a super famous singer be married to a super talented athlete, especially when that singer is Carrie Underwood! Carrie surprised Nashville Predators fans and her own husband, Mike Fisher last night by singing the National Anthem before their playoff game!

As if it’s a surprise, she nailed it and her hubby’s team got the win!

 

