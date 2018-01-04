New Year, New Job, New City?

So looking to change up your career? Or maybe the Seattle traffic and expensive living is getting the best of you? Let’s start with the best cities with strong job markets according to WalletHub. More (HERE)
|Best Cities for Jobs
|Worst Cities for Jobs
|1
|Chandler, AZ
|173
|Mobile, AL
|2
|Scottsdale, AZ
|174
|Montgomery, AL
|3
|San Francisco, CA
|175
|Fresno, CA
|4
|Peoria, AZ
|176
|Hialeah, FL
|5
|Gilbert, AZ
|177
|New Orleans, LA
|6
|Plano, TX
|178
|Birmingham, AL
|7
|Portland, ME
|179
|Columbus, GA
|8
|Irvine, CA
|180
|Newark, NJ
|9
|Madison, WI
|181
|Detroit, MI
|10
|Boston, MA
|182
|Shreveport, LA